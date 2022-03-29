DriveBC webcam at Golden Donal Upper bridge.

DriveBC webcam at Golden Donal Upper bridge.

Vehicle incident on Highway 1 just east of Golden

Expect delays, according to DriveBC

Expect delays along Highway 1 five kilometres east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

Crews are en route to respond to the scene. No further update has been provided.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:41 p.m. local time.

Drive BC also warns to watch for falling rocks between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd for 15.5 kilometres.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

OkanaganTransCanada

Previous story
Assessing the costs and benefits of Canada’s 12-year F-35 odyssey
Next story
VIDEO: Car caught on dashcam on wrong side of Highway 97 north of Penticton

Just Posted

A development variance permit to construct two triplexes on a piece of property on Kal Lake Road was unanimously approved by Vernon council Monday, March 28, despite concerns about slope stability from a strata complex across the road. (City of Vernon photo)
Variance permit for Vernon triplexes approved despite concerns

Spring signals the start to drive-in season. (Starlight photo)
Drive-in, Shoparama and more spring into season in North Okanagan

Vernon’s Melina Schein won the $10,000 prize on the inaugral show of Food Network Canada’s Wall of Bakers Monday, March 28. (Facebook photo)
Vernon opera singer Scheins on Food Network debut

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)
Wanted woman believed to be in Vernon