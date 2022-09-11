Crews remain on-scene of a motor-vehicle incident said to involve a semi and a pickup truck near Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday, Sept. 11. (Google Maps)

Crews remain on-scene of a motor-vehicle incident said to involve a semi and a pickup truck near Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday, Sept. 11. (Google Maps)

Vehicle incident slows Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

Happened shortly before 12 p.m.; witness tweets semi and pickup involved

Traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous has been slowed by a vehicle incident involving a semi.

A witness tweeted on DriveBC’s post shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, that the collision is between a bobtail semi and a pickup. Injuries, said the witness, do not appear life-threatening.

DriveBC says information is posted on its website once confirmed by crews on-scene. If it’s not yet posted, it’s because DriveBC has not received confirmed, accurate information from personnel on the scene.

Another person tweeted at 12:15 p.m. that traffic was moving westbound.

READ MORE: New Shuswap wildfire being held

collisiontrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation order expanded for northeastern B.C. town as wildfire intensifies
Next story
Suspect sought by Burnaby RCMP reportedly ‘pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks’

Just Posted

Vernon forward Reagan Milburn is stopped in-close by Penticton Vees goalie Luca Di Pasquo during the Vipers’ 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pre-season shootout victory Friday, Sept. 9, in Penticton. (Cherie Morgan Photography)
Vernon Vipers pick up pre-season victories

Wildfire smoke hangs over Vernon and Coldstream, as seen from the Kal Lake Lookout Sunday, Sept.11. A smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan has been issued. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

Crews remain on-scene of a motor-vehicle incident said to involve a semi and a pickup truck near Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday, Sept. 11. (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident slows Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan branch president Andrea Malysh (third from left) invited all Ukrainian newcomers and hosts to a special meeting today, Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Hall to discuss a variety of topics. (Morning Star- file photo)
Special meeting for Ukrainian newcomers set for Vernon today