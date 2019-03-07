Vehicle incident stalls traffic heading into Kelowna

Vehicle believed to have caught fire on the WR Bennett Bridge

A vehicle incident on the WR Bennett Bridge has disrupted northbound traffic heading into Kelowna this morning. (Kathy Michaels/Kelowna Capital News)

It is a very slow commute from West Kelowna into Kelowna this morning after a vehicle incident on the WR Bennett Bridge.

Northbound traffic is backed up to the Boucherie Road turnoff due to a vehicle incident.

A witness that drove by the scene said a larger vehicle, possibly a mini van or SUV, had front end damage and appears to have caught on fire at some point. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

One lane on the northbound side of the bridge is closed by RCMP heading into Kelowna.

