Vehicle incident stalls traffic on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Drive BC reports road closed, assessment underway

  • Jul. 6, 2020 11:30 a.m.
  News

Update, 12:05 p.m., July 6

Drive BC confirmed Highway 1 is open to single lane alternating traffic at the scene of a vehicle incident east of Salmon Arm.

Original story

Traffic on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm has stalled due to a vehicle incident.

A Drive BC notification from 11:20 a.m., July 6, placed the incident between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road, 16 kilometres east of Salmon Arm. The road was reported to be closed with an assessment in progress, though drivers on the Facebook page Shuswap Road Report said traffic had been reduced to single lane.

Salmon Arm

