The approximate location of a vehicle incident that closed Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm on Nov. 2, 2021. (DriveBC image)

UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm reduced to single lane alternating traffic

DriveBC reported a vehicle incident around 9 a.m.

Update, 11:55 a.m.

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm is now open to single lane alternating traffic after being closed in both directions Tuesday morning, Nov. 2.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident near the Tappen Valley Road intersection was the cause of the closure.

Motorists are urged to watch for traffic control.

Original story:

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm was closed Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, due to a vehicle collision.

The incident occurred on the highway near the Tappen Valley Road intersection. According to an 8:54 a.m. report from DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detour is available.

Icy conditions were reported on roads throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap on Tuesday morning.

