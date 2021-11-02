UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm reduced to single lane alternating traffic

Update, 11:55 a.m.
Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm is now open to single lane alternating traffic after being closed in both directions Tuesday morning, Nov. 2.
According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident near the Tappen Valley Road intersection was the cause of the closure.
Motorists are urged to watch for traffic control.
Original story:
Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm was closed Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, due to a vehicle collision.
The incident occurred on the highway near the Tappen Valley Road intersection. According to an 8:54 a.m. report from DriveBC, an assessment is in progress and no detour is available.
Icy conditions were reported on roads throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap on Tuesday morning.
