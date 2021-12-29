A vehicle landed in the ditch on Highway 97 near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Vehicle lands in ditch off highway north of Lake Country

Incident took place near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road

Winter driving conditions led a vehicle into the ditch off Highway 97 north of Lake Country Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road. The RCMP attended the scene and firefighters reportedly left the scene and headed towards Vernon with lights flashing.

No details on potential injuries are available at this time. The Lake Country Calendar has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

motor vehicle crash

Ice jams could cause Similkameen River to rise
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

