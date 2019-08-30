Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

  Aug. 30, 2019
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

Mounties are investigating after Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguished a car fire up Rose Hill Road Thursday evening.

KFR responded at about 8:25 p.m. to an abandoned vehicle, burning in an area off the road near Rose Hill Park, according to platoon Capt. Wade Lindoff.

The flames had spread to nearby grass by the time KFR arrived with about 12 firefighters who doused the fire, which Lindoff said was 15 metres by 25 metres in size.

KFR left the scene by about 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it is considered suspicious in nature.

“Normally, if your vehicle catches fire it’s quite likely you stay on scene until we get there, and being that there was nobody there, it leads one to believe it could be suspicious,” said Lindoff.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said police are trying to contact the registered owner of the vehicle as part of their investigation into the incident.

He said police have no reason to believe the car fire is linked to organized crime at this time.

Lindoff said firefighters returned to the scene Friday morning to douse any smouldering areas with water.

He said KFR continue to monitor the area as the daytime heat could lead to some flare ups.

“We’ll keep an eye on it and work it as needed,” said Lindoff.

