Emergency responders reported to a vehicle over an embankment Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 97 on hospital hill. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Emergency responders reported to a vehicle over an embankment Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 97 on hospital hill. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Vehicle over embankment slows Highway 97 traffic in Vernon

Emergency crews respond to reports of vehicle over an embankment Friday night

Reports of a vehicle over an embankment on Highway 97 in Vernon has closed one northbound lane.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m., Friday evening.

The vehicle appears to have gone off the road down a short embankment before stopping against a chain-link fence.

One was transported to hospital but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on scene as well.

More to come…

READ MORE: 47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

READ MORE: 911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland RCMP telephone number spoofed in scam calls

Just Posted

Emergency responders reported to a vehicle over an embankment Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 97 on hospital hill. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Vehicle over embankment slows Highway 97 traffic in Vernon

Emergency crews respond to reports of vehicle over an embankment Friday night

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

(Village of Lumby photo)
Mysterious, loud ‘boom’ shakes Lumby residents

Village staff, Earthquakes Canada aren’t sure what caused the explosion-like sound

Take a break from the slopes to discover the rich culture and diversity of Vernon. Michelle Beaudry photo, courtesy Tourism Vernon.
Tourism Vernon could see 40% cut to budget due to COVID-19

New approach to help residents and visitors activate their adventures

(File)
Christmas break extended for UBCO students

Move made to support mental health of students, accommodate ‘overload’ of work

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Summerland residents have been receiving a telephone scam with the number showing as the telephone number of the local RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media files)
Summerland RCMP telephone number spoofed in scam calls

Number used in scam attempts from tax agency

Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)
Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

Penticton law courts
Osoyoos child sex offender in court

Shawn Titus, 37, is charged with possession of child porn

Leighton Allen Labute faces charges of animal abuse and allegedly has a string of social media accounts depicting disturbing content.
Accused Kelowna hamster killer has trial date set for 2021

Leighton Labute’s three day trial is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2021

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

(Google Maps)
Update: COVID-19 case confirmed at CNB Middle School

Two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Kelowna schools today

Most Read