Emergency responders reported to a vehicle over an embankment Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 97 on hospital hill. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Vehicle over embankment slows Highway 97 traffic in Vernon
Emergency crews respond to reports of vehicle over an embankment Friday night
Reports of a vehicle over an embankment on Highway 97 in Vernon has closed one northbound lane.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m., Friday evening.
The vehicle appears to have gone off the road down a short embankment before stopping against a chain-link fence.
One was transported to hospital but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on scene as well.
More to come…
