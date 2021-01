Vehicle flipped onto its side, closing road

A vehicle rollover has closed Kalamalka Lake Road to traffic Wednesday evening.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover with entrapment Wednesday, Jan. 20 just before 5 p.m. at Kalamalka Lake Road and 14th Avenue.

RCMP have a full roadblock in effect.

Ambulance is also on scene. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two more deaths at Vernon care home

READ MORE: Controversial logging will cut 4% of ‘sensitive’ Armstrong forest area: Ministry

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.