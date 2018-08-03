Vehicle rollover on Okanagan Connector

A vehicle accident occurred near Brenda Mines on the Connector

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a vehicle rollover on the Okanagan Connector.

The highway is closed 22 kilometres in the westbound direction of the Highway 77 junction, according to DriveBC. Emergency crews onscene are advising the highway will reopenat around 7 p.m.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m.

More to come.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
