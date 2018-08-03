Vehicle rollover on Okanagan Connector

A vehicle accident occurred near Brenda Mines on the Connector

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a vehicle rollover on the Okanagan Connector.

The highway is closed 22 kilometres in the westbound direction of the Highway 77 junction, according to DriveBC. Emergency crews onscene are advising the highway will reopenat around 7 p.m.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m.

#BCHwy97C reports of a westbound closure 22 km west of the #BCHwy97 junction, emergency crews onscene advising estimated to open at approx 7pm — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 4, 2018

