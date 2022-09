Some traffic congestion in area of 48th Avenue and 27th Street

A two-vehicle crash near the Village Green Shopping Centre has left one person trapped.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to report of a vehicle rollover Wednesday shortly before 11:30 a.m. at 27th Street and 48th Avenue.

One person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle on its side.

Traffic is being directed around the scene.

One driver was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

READ MORE: British man pleads guilty to UK murder of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth

READ MORE: Lavington road closed for a week

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashVernon