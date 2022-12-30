Vehicle rolls over into ditch on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

An overturned vehicle ended up in a ditch on an icy Highway 3 this week, prompting a response from the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department east of Osoyoos on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Local fire crews say the car was driving west on Highway 3 between Sidley Mountain and Wagon Wheel roads on Dec. 28, but 911 wasn’t called as the two people involved did not report any injuries.
A tow truck was on scene Thursday to remove the vehicle.
Traffic is now running in both directions — about 20 minutes east of Osoyoos — after a brief closure.
The fire department is reminding drivers to watch out for icy conditions and adjust speeds accordingly, especially “around corners.”
DriveBC issued a warning earlier this week for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.
As of Friday morning, Dec. 30, an advisory for slippery road conditions remains in effect between Keremeos and Wagon Wheel Road for 70 kilometres.
@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com