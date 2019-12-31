Vehicle straddling barrier, stalls traffic just outside of Vernon

Northbound traffic at a standstill temporarily while crews clear scene

Traffic heading northbound into Vernon was at a standstill Tuesday.

An accident had stalled motorists on Highway 97 near College Way around 11:30 a.m.

There are reports that a car was straddling a cement barrier.

Southbound traffic was not impacted.

Emergency crews are on scene and have cleared the highway

More details will be provided as they become available.

Motorists are urged not to travel unless necessary.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP encourages drivers to stay off roads during major snowfall

READ MORE: Tree down on highway north of Enderby

Vehicle straddling barrier, stalls traffic just outside of Vernon

