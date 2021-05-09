The Oliver Fire Department had to put out a fire on their own training ground, and it wasn’t one they set. (Facebook)

Vehicles torched at Oliver Fire Department training grounds

This suspected arson comes after the cars were vandalized earlier and suspicious fire the night before

The Oliver Fire Department was called out to its own training grounds after someone set fire to several cars and a motorhome on Friday, May 7.

This alleged arson comes on the heels of someone vandalizing several cars at the training grounds. The vehicles are used to train for extractions, multi-vehicle pile-ups and putting out car fires.

The incident comes after a suspicious fire engulfed the abandoned fruit stand on Highway 97 and Main Street at midnight on Wednesday night.

Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham said that fire was ‘fairly wind-driven.’ It looks like it will be a teardown.

Because that fruit stand has been abandoned for some time and there is no electricity going to it, along with the timing of the fire leads firefighters to believe that the blaze is suspected arson, said Graham.

Anyone with any information about either fire is encouraged to contact the RCMP.

READ MORE: Fire at abandoned Oliver fruit stand is suspicious

