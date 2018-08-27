Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

In the Okanagan, like most areas of the province, the Air Quality Health Index has dropped the health risk from smoke to the low to moderate range.

That’s the lowest it’s been since Aug. 13.

For more about two weeks, the AQHI has been warning of high or very high health risks to children and the elderly due to the smoke.

READ MORE: THE EMOTIONAL TOLL OF FIRE

The PM 2.5 level, the actual measure of particulates in the air and what much of the provincial AQHI rating is based on, was reaching hazardous levels in the 400s.

This caused the cancellation of events across the valley, negatively impacted tourism and caused some health problems.

The Aug. 27 ratings for the South, Central and North Okanagan are all currently a one, which is a low risk. The forecast calls for a rating of four, which is moderate, for the day. The evening is expected to return to a two rating, also a low risk.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 closed as emergency services respond to collision

Just Posted

Vernon summer auction helps families at Christmas

Annual Kal Tire Christmas Fundraising Society Buy A Used Car Auction goes Wednesday, Sept. 12

Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

Vernon community champ declares council candidacy

Kelly Fehr is co-executive director of the Turning Points Collaborative Society

Vernon woman hit by truck survives due to helmet, urges kids to ride safe

“Wearing a helmet saved my life.”

Crews taking advantage of minor rainfall to build guards on Monashee Complex wildfires

Heavy equipment used to create fire guards on four major fires.

Ident-A-Kid child safety program returned to Vernon Saturday

If any interested guardians missed the event, these kits are available for free at the local RCMP office.

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame

Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament

Grouse Creek evac order lifted

Rain helped to crew gain ground on the wildfire

Dancing for a cause

Second annual Mela in support of cancer care and research

Crews continue to work to extinguish wildfires at Placer Mountain Complex

Air support will be available depending on visibility

Most Read