Vendors sought for city employee wellness fair

One-day event May 8 designed for city’s 300+ employees

The City of Vernon is inviting health and wellness businesses to participate as exhibitors or sponsors for the city’s Employee Health and Wellness Fair.

The one-day event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 8, at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

“The City of Vernon Employee Health and Wellness Fair will be host to local guests and vendors specializing in a wide range of health-enhancing products and services that showcase a body, mind and spirit approach to health and wellness,” said city communications manager Nick Nilsen.

“This event is designed to create an awareness of healthy living options for city employees in their community. The fair will feature an assortment of guest speakers and demonstrations to create an excellent atmosphere of learning.”

The City of Vernon has 320 full-time equivalent employees in a vast range of roles: labourers, clerical staff, administrators, engineers, planners, recreation staff, fire fighters, RCMP support staff, trades workers, equipment operators and more.

Interested businesses can register at no cost for the City of Vernon Employee Health and Wellness Fair by contacting Recreation Services at 250-545-6035 or fun@vernon.ca.

The registration deadline is May 1.

