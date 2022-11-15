Vernon action team continues helping RV individuals

Vernon’s Vehicular Homelessness Action Team (VHAT) has helped four people in the last year move their RVs from Vernon’s streets to nearby RV parks, and city staff will continue to help inform and educate those living in their RVs. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s VHAT will continue to chat with individuals living in parked recreational vehicles on city streets.

The Vehicular Homelessness Action Team (VHAT) was established through the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan to provide education and options to those living in RVs on city streets, and the city plans to continue having its Bylaw Compliance officers work with the RV individuals.

A recent survey by Vernon Bylaw Compliance officers noted approximately eight RVs parking on-street for extended periods throughout the city. Officers noted another five RVs that overnight in larger private parking lots in Vernon’s north end.

RV owners who regularly park overnight on city streets are all aware of current traffic bylaw regulations which require the vehicle to be moved every 24-to-48 hours, depending on the where the vehicle is parked.

There are currently three RVs (down from six-to-seven earlier this year) which regularly park in the 4300-4400 blocks of 25th Avenue.

“VHAT has been able to assist four people in moving to RV parks by providing short-term subsidy through the BC Homeless Prevention Program,” said Darren Lees, Vernon’s manager of protective services, in a report to, and received for information, by city council Monday, Nov. 14. “These individuals have now transitioned into rental housing or have chosen to relocate to another community.”

Lees said it’s not uncommon for municipalities to direct those individuals choosing to overnight on municipal roads to RV parks or campgrounds in the area.

There are four RV parks and campgrounds available in the City of Vernon, and the immediate surrounding area, that operate year-round.

“These parks have RV site pads available with full-service options including sewer, water and electrical,” said Lees. “RV owners can reserve these sites and negotiate rates for longer-term stays.”

A notice of motion brought forward by council in September, and later withdrawn, requested staff to explore a designated city-owned location to allow transient RVs to temporarily park overnight. The vehicles would have to access the site at about 9 p.m. and be required to leave the next morning.

That would require immediate access to sewer, potable water and power, a daily site clean-up and require site security seven days a week.

“RCMP and Bylaw Compliance officers would likely need to attend each morning to ensure all RVs left the site promptly,” said Lees. “While the site may provide a safer place to overnight, staff predicts that those individuals who vacate the site each morning would return to park on-street during the day, resulting in little relief for business owners and residents.”

Lees said preliminary research on the option has been done, but he’s not aware of a suitable city-owned site with the existing infrastructure to accommodate such a use. No funding source has also been identified for an operation cost that Lees said would be “substantial.”

Vernon’s current traffic bylaw permits vehicles to park for an extended period on city roadways, but the complaint locations related to RVs parking for long periods are in commercial or industrial areas of the city. The current bylaw requires RVs to move a small distance forward or backward to remain in compliance.

Lees said in his report council could consider amendments to the bylaw that require RVs to move from the block where they are currently parked to another location. That may provide some relief, Lees said, to adjacent businesses.

Further restrictions could include creating no parking zones, restricting parking proximity to commercial or industrial accesses in what are termed “problem areas,” or other traffic control measures such as additional signage with specific time restrictions that prohibit RVs from parking overnight.

“These restrictions would likely only displace RVs into adjacent neighbourhoods and possibly generate additional calls for service,” said Lees. “implementing regulations that prohibit occupying an RV on a city street overnight is another possible option, but could be challenging to enforce.”

