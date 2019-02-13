Adam Vaughan

Vernon affordable housing development to break ground

Thunderbird Manor will be a four-storey, 38-unit development on 27th Avenue past Landing Plaza

Ground will break on a new affordable housing development in Vernon Thursday.

Thunderbird Manor, a 38-unit development in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue, will officially be announced with a special ceremony at noon.

Doing the honours will be Adam Vaughan, parliamentary secretary to Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (Housing and Urban Affairs), on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

He’ll be joined by Valerie Chiba, president of the Vernon Native Housing Society, along with housing stakeholders.

The application for the four-storey project drew considerable opposition in June 2018 from those in a neighbouring townhouse complex, but the then-Vernon council passed the development variance permit applications by a margin of 6-1.

