Vernon all-candidates virtual forum focuses on environment

Two groups will question candidates on environment, climate, sustainability Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) and Climate Action Now! will host a virtual all-candidates forum for the 11 people running for one vacant seat on Vernon council. The forum will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. The event will be live-streamed through SENS’ Facebook (Meta) page. (Black Press - file photo)

Candidates for the Vernon council seat byelection will voice their opinions on environmental issues.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) and Climate Action Now! will host a livestream all-candidates forum Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre.

The forum will run from 7-9 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome virtually,” said SENS in a release.

Moderator Jon Corbett will facilitate the question-and-answer event. You can listen and watch the livestream via the SENS’ Facebook page, ask a question via Facebook Messenger or use the ‘Contact Us’ form at sensociety.org to email your short, climate, environment or sustainability-related questions before Nov. 8.

Please note which candidate(s) the question is to be directed to.

There are 11 candidates for the vacant council position, and their names can be found on the City of Vernon website.

The SENS website will post answers given by candidates to questions provided in October.

