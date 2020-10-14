Vernon and OKIB plant tree to mark second year of collaboration

Members of the City of Vernon and the Okanagan Indian Band celebrated the second anniversary of the Relationship Accord Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, by planting a tree at Sandy/Kin Beach. Representing the city and the band are (from left): Coun. Kelly Fehr (city), Coun. Sheldon Louis (OKIB), Coun. Akbal Mund (city), Coun. Ryan Oliverius (OKIB), Mayor Victor Cumming (city). (City of Vernon photo)

A tree planted at Sandy/Kin Beach Tuesday, Oct. 13, marked the two year anniversary of the Relationship Accord between the City of Vernon and the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB).

The accord, signed Oct. 13, 2018, created a process for both communities to create stronger relationships through shared economic development activities. Joint workshops uncovered priorities which include land-use planning, infrastructure and tourism opportunities.

Ahead of the signing, OKIB and City of Vernon council typically gathered annually through the Community to Community Forum, but the partnership was formalized through a joint Community Economic Development Initiative (CEDI) Working Group.

The accord outlines the objectives which also include celebrating ancestors and environment through joint cultural, historical and educational initiatives and strengthening long-term collaboration on “waterfront area” development.

The OKIB is exploring where opportunities may exist in the city’s waterfront economic development plan.

Tourism was noted as a priority in the accord and since the signing, the City of Vernon has provided a seat for an OKIB representative at the Vernon Tourism Commission which meets monthly.

