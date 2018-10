Pool traffic is historically slow at Vernon Rec Centre on Halloween night; reopens Thursday a.m.

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closing to the public at 3 p.m.

Staff is taking advantage of this historically slow night in the pool to perform some scheduled maintenance on the pool systems to improve the user’s experience.

The aquatic centre will reopen to the public at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fitness gym and Dogwood Gymnasium will remain open for those wishing to enjoy the Vernon Recreation Centre.



