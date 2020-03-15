Vernon Aquatic Centre shuts down hot spots; pools, weight room still open

Three popular hot spots in the Vernon Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex have been closed indefinitely because of COVID-19.
The aquatic centre’s hot tub, steam room and sauna were shut down until further notice effective Sunday, March 15.
A sign greets customers at the rec centre’s front window that states, “As advised by the Canadian Lifesaving Society, the hot tub, steam room and sauna will be closed until further notice.”
The lap pool, leisure pool and weight room remain open for the time being.
