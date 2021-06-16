Greater Vernon Recreation Services is reminding the public that the Aquatic Centre’s annual maintenance shutdown will begin Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Photo: Chris Sharpe/Google Street View).

Vernon Aquatic Centre’s maintenance shutdown starts this weekend

The annual shutdown arrives earlier in the year than usual, will last longer due to some ‘much larger undertakings’

The annual shutdown of Vernon’s aquatic centre is coming up faster than usual.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services will be closing the centre for maintenance beginning Sunday, June 20.

The shutdown usually begins at the end of August and lasts about three weeks, but as Recreation Services Director Doug Ross explained in a statement Tuesday, this year there are some bigger maintenance projects than usual that will require an extra two to three weeks to complete.

“This year the pool will be closed for approximately five to six weeks while the Leisure Pool Air Handling Unit is replaced and warranty work is completed on the pool filters, both of which are much larger undertakings than previous years’ projects,” Ross said.

the maintenance crew is getting started in mid-June in order to have the air handling unit installed during the hottest part of the summer season and in time for an August reopening.

As B.C.’s COVID-19 Restart Plan continues to move ahead, Recreation Services is hoping they’ll be able to increase capacity at the pool under eased restrictions.

To that end, the city is working to complete the annual maintenance “as early as possible” to be able to welcome more guests when health officials say it is safe to do so.

More information about the Aquatic Centre can be found at gvrec.ca.

