Coldstream’s Laisha Rosnau is the winner of the 2020 Kobzar Book Award for her collection of poems, Our Familiar Hunger. (Contributed)

Vernon-area poet takes home prestigious book award

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, earned her the $25,000 Kobzar Book Award

Judges for the Kobzar Book Award clearly had an appetite for Coldstream author Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives programmer was named the winner of the biennial award that comes with a $25,000 top prize on Thursday, March 12.

“Laisha Rosnau’s collection is evocative of generations of wronged women, who are at last able to find peace in her prose. A wonderful book,” said jury member Matt Bowes.

“These are poems that cut to the bone, linking lives marked by landscape and gender and history across continents and across generations,” said best-selling author Nino Ricci, also on the jury.

Lindy Ledohowski, jury member and co-editor of the 2018 Kobzar winner, called Rosnau’s collection of poems “simply staggering.”

The shortlist for the award included David Demchuk’s debut novel, The Bone Mother, John Paskievich’s book of photographs, The North End Revisited, Sandra Semchuk’s photo essays in The Stories Were Not Told and Alex Leslie’s collection of linked stories, We All Need to Eat.

Our Familiar Hunger becomes Rosnau’s fourth award-winning collection of poetry to go along with two ctritically acclaimed novels. Past awards she’s won include the Dorothy Livesay Poetry Award, the Acorn-Plantos People’s Poetry Prize and the CBC Poetry Prize.

Our Familiar Hunger is a book about the strength, will, struggle and fortitude of generations of women and how those relationships and shared knowledge interact, inform, transform and burden. The poems are memories of a reclaimed history, attempts at starting over in a new place, and studies of the epigenetic grief we carry and the myriad ways.

The Kobzar award recognizes exceptional contributions to Canadian literary arts by authors whose topics touch upon the Ukrainian Canadian experience. The winning author comes away with $20,000 while the publisher – in this case Nightwood Editions – is awarded $5,000.

The winner was named at a gala award ceremony in the Palais Royale in Toronto, hosted by musician Mark Marczyk of Lemon Bucket Orchestra.

The award is open to a wide range of genres, as can be seen in this year’s shortlist. Genres include literary non-fiction, fiction, poetry, young readers’ literature, play, photography, screenplay and musical.

READ MORE: Vernon author’s new historical novel an exploration of the Caetani family

READ MORE: Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AwardsBooks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The cover of Laisha Rosnau’s Our Familiar Hunger, published in 2019 by Nightwood Editions. (Contributed)

Previous story
Okanagan-born nanoscientist thinking small in a big way
Next story
‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

Just Posted

Vernon association hopes to support businesses through COVID-19 outbreak

The association is continuing plans for Sunshine Festival and Civic Sounds concerts in June

Vernon-area poet takes home prestigious book award

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, earned her the $25,000 Kobzar Book Award

Vernon café scrubbing down amid coronavirus concerns

Bean to Cup owner Kunal Chander has taken extra precautions in the uncertain world of COVID-19

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: UBCO moving to online classes

SFU and all UBC campuses to move classes online for the remainder of the current term

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Mixed doubles, senior curling championships in Kelowna cancelled due to COVID-19

The two World Curling Championships were scheduled for mid-April

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Hospital director given discretion to allow unescorted outings for B.C. child killer

Allan Schoenborn cannot possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor

Okanagan-born nanoscientist thinking small in a big way

27-year-old Nigel Clarke explores the practical use of structures invisible to the naked eye

COVID-19: Medical health officer condemns ‘alarmist’ article

A medical health officer with Interior Health upset at article projecting Okanagan COVID-19 deaths

Most Read