Kal Tire Place North is the name of the Kal Tire Place expansion, which is slated to open Sep. 1. (File photo)

Vernon arena expansion named

Kal Tire Place expansion dubbed Kal Tire Place North

The expansion at a Vernon landmark building has been named.

The City of Vernon and Kal Tire unveiled the name of the new expansion at Kal Tire Place: Kal Tire Place North.

“Kal Tire is thrilled to announce the expansion of our naming rights to now include the new Kal Tire Place North building,” said Doug Lemiski, senior VP of business services. “Supporting our home town of Vernon where over 450 team members work, live, and play is very important to us. We look forward to the completion of the project and what it will bring to this community.”

Jamie Shillingford, Kal Tire Marketing Merchandising Coordinator joined officials from the City of Vernon, the Regional District of North Okanagan, the District of Coldstream and MQN Architects to see the installation of the new signage.

Kal Tire agreed to extend and expand its sponsorship of Kal Tire Place and the new Kal Tire Place North facility for an additional ten years until August 2027. The original four-year sponsorship agreement for Kal Tire Place expired in May of 2017.

“Kal Tire continues to be a great community supporter and the sponsorship and naming rights of these facilities is just another example of their commitment to the community,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services.

The project to expand Kal Tire Place was approved in a referendum to borrow $13,250,000 in November 2015. Construction on the facility began in April of 2017 and is scheduled to open Sept. 1. The facility will be operated and managed by the City of Vernon and is supported financially by all of the Greater Vernon community partners the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream, and Electoral Areas B and C.

