Vernon arena work moving forward

Expansion at Kal Tire Place on time and on budget

Work on the second ice surface at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place remains on time and on budget and is expected to open in September. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Call him Mr. On Time and On Budget.

Greater Vernon’s director of recreation services, Doug Ross, alerted Vernon council that the expansion at Kal Tire Place is, well, those four words.

“One community member has called me Mr. On Time and On Budget,” smiled Ross, who reported the second ice surface at Kal Tire Place is “doing very well and moving forward.”

One of the big milestones is the addition of the orange roof to the facility.

“Work on the roof was slowed down a bit by our extended winter, but they’re making up time now,” said Ross. “There’s a lot of finishing work inside. Tile work in the change rooms and washrooms is done. The change rooms have been painted. Benches have been installed.

“It’s starting to look like a hockey arena now.”

In the bleacher area, workers have installed a glass partition that separates the seating area, and the facility’s front doors have been put on.

City staff are working with prospective tenants for the lease spaces and are hoping to have lease agreements finalized prior to June 1.

It’s expected the new facility will be ready to open in September.



