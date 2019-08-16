Vernon Army Camp ceremony ends summer training

70th Final Parade and Sunset Ceremony at Dieppe Square marks end of yearly training

The setting sun provided the perfect backdrop for the end-of-summer rite that is graduation from the Vernon Army Camp’s Summer Training Centre.

The 70th Final Parade and Sunset Ceremony was held Thursday at Dieppe Square, with Review Officer Col. Matthew Haussmann taking the final salute from the parade commander.

READ MORE: Hundreds of cadets converge in Vernon

Haussmann inspected the cadets in the Guard prior to taking the final salute, accompanied by senior staff cadets and current Commanding Officer Lt.-Col. Miroslav Novak.

Novak was joined by special guests Lyle Johnson, Fern Daigneault and Doug Walton, all former Vernon Cadet Training Centre Commanding Officers. Walton was accompanied by Denis Dufresne.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

At the end of the Vernon Army Camp’s Summer Training Centre’s 70th Final Parade and Sunset Ceremony Thursday, Review Officer Col. Matthew Haussmann takes the salute from the Parade Commander. (Wayne Emde - photo)