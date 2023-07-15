Vernon Army Camp rolls out cadet welcome mat

More than 300 cadets and staff will take part in four programs starting July 16

Staff Cadets receive their ranks and positions on the parade at Vernon Cadets Training Centre the July 12. The Vernon Army Camp will welcome close to 300 cadets for summer training starting Sunday, July 16. (Warrant Officer Khoi Nguyen photo)

A familiar summer sight returns to Vernon Sunday, July 16.

Close to 300 cadets will arrive at the Vernon Army Cadet Summer Training Centre.

“There will be 288 cadets coming,” said Unit Public Affairs Representative, Officer Cadet Jissel Acevedo, from Saint-Hubert, Que. who arrived in Vernon for the summer from Royal Military College Saint-Jean in her home province.

“We already have 87 staff cadets on the floor and two more arrive this weekend, so we have 89 staff cadets.”

The camp will run until Aug. 5, culminating with the Sunset Parade at Dieppe Square off Highway 97 south.

The cadets, aged 12 to 18, come from across the country and will be taking part in four different summer training programs:

• Air Rifle Marksmanship Instructor;

• Drill Ceremonial Instructor;

• Fitness and Sports Instructor;

• Military Band Course.

While in Vernon, the cadets will also take part in recreation activities and have sports days at the camp.

Running simultaneously at the army camp is the Cadet Activity Program, which saw program leaders arrive this week and hold a ranks parade.

“Achieving their new rank and position with Vernon CTC this summer is a source of pride for them and the adult staff alike,” wrote staff on the camp’s Facebook page, Vernon Cadets. “Staff cadets will have the opportunity to excel and acquire more leadership skills within their new department.”

A second Cadet Activity Program is slated to run Aug. 10-18.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon rowers glide to gold in Victoria

READ MORE: Vernon’s Ellison Park a local gem

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MilitaryVernon