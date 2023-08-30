Vernon Arts Centre brings back $1k bursaries

Monies will go towards supporting three post-secondary students performing arts degress

From left: Madison Irwin, Libby Wyse and Taliah Bellmann, the three recipients of the 2022 performing arts bursaries. The 2023 bursary application has now opened.

The bursaries are back!

At the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC), three bursaries totaling $1,000 each are being offered again, as part of the society’s annual bursary program for 2023.

Students from Vernon, Coldstream or electoral areas B or C who are entering into, or returning to full-time studies at a university, college, or technical school majoring in an accredited performing arts or performing arts management program are invited to apply.

So too, are those in a recognized apprenticeship program in the performing arts sphere.

Bursary applications must be completed by 12 midnight on Friday, Sept. 15.

“We would really like to expand our bursary program,” said executive director Jim Harding.

“We are grateful for the support of our patrons with their gratuities, but we are always open to specific memorial gifts, legacy donations and corporate sponsorships for our program– all with bursary ‘naming’ opportunities – to be able to help-out more performing arts students from the area.”

Recipients of the bursaries in 2022 were three Vernon locals: Madison Irwin (second year bachelor of fine arts in theatre, U of Victoria), Libby Wyse (fourth year bachelor of music in violin performance, U of Victoria) and Taliah Bellmann (first year performing arts in ballet).

More information on the application process can be found at vdpac.ca.

