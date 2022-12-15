Vernon Artsolutely artisan sale gives back with free event

Vernon Commmunity Arts Centre hosting community appreciation event Saturday

Amid its month-long Artsolutely fundraiser, the Vernon Community Arts Centre will host its community appreciation event Saturday, Dec. 17. (Contributed)

You absolutely can’t miss Artsolutely.

The Vernon Community Arts Centre (VCAC) is amid its month-long Artsolutely fundraiser and artisan sale, and on Saturday, Dec. 17, it will host a much-anticipated Community Appreciation event, and all members of the North Okanagan are invited.

Live artisan demonstrations from several talented clay, wood and painting artists along with local musical performances will entertain people of all ages as they explore the Arts Centre from noon to 5 p.m.

“This event is a great opportunity to give back to the community that supports us, and we’re excited for them to check out what Artsolutely has to offer at the same time,” said Rodney Goodchild, VCAC manager.

The free community appreciation event at VCAC will include the following activities for all ages:

• Live artisan demonstrations including chainsaw wood carving, ‘Raku’ kiln firing, pottery wheel throwing and acrylic painting

• Live musical entertainment

• Free hot chocolate bar

• Wicked Waffles food truck

• Paper crafts for kids

• Over 10,000 unique and locally made items for purchase from the Artsolutely fundraiser and artisan sale

“The arts centre has never hosted a community event like this before, and we are excited to show what the arts centre has to offer, not just at Artsolutely, but the rest of the year too,” said Cathy Toll, an Artsolutely artisan and long-time VCAC staff member.

The 17th annual Artsolutely fundraiser and sale is open daily to the public until Dec. 24.

Twenty per cent of all Artsolutely sales go directly to future arts funding at the centre.

More than 3,000 shoppers are expected to visit the more than 35 artisans in December.

To learn more about the Artsolutely fundraiser and artisan sale, and for a full list of artisan representatives, visit vernonarts.ca/artsolutely.

