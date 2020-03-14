Vernon association hopes to support businesses through COVID-19 outbreak

The association is continuing plans for Sunshine Festival and Civic Sounds concerts in June

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) says it is taking precautions to protect public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also signaling it hasn’t forgotten about local businesses.

“Our community health as a whole depends on working together, and our small businesses are the lifeblood of the Downtown Vernon economy,” the association said in press release Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m.

“We want to make sure they continue to stay successful while maintaining appropriate public health safety measures.”

The association is continuing its plans for the 2020 Sunshine Festival and Civic Sounds concerts in June, with the hope that by then health concerns related to COVID-19 will be “resolved.”

The DVA also hopes people will continue to sign up for the events with the assurance that a full refund will be available if coronavirus concerns carry on into June.

“We ask for your continued support with registering for vendor booths and sponsorship opportunities knowing that should the events be cancelled, that you will receive a full refund of any registration fees,” the association stated.

The DVA said the safety of Vernon’s residents is of “the utmost importance,” adding it is closely monitoring recommendations and updates from government officials related to COVID-19.

Representing more than 620 businesses and organizations in the downtown core, the DVA is one of many business associations tasked with balancing two conflicting values: protection of public health and preservation of local businesses and economies.

The DVA said it is working with the City of Vernon, health authorities and other organizations to adjust its plans and promotions as needed.

“We appreciate your support of your local downtown business community and look forward to welcoming everyone back to #DiscoverDowntown soon.”

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus