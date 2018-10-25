Vernon attempted murder case sees further delays

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, will appear next Nov. 8

A Vernon attempted murder case has seen another adjournment in provincial court.

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, appeared in Vernon Law Courts via video twice Thursday, Oct. 25, once in the judicial case manager’s courtroom and again before a judge in Provincial Court.

Cole told Justice of the Peace Dalene Krenz that he is in the process of retaining Troy Anderson as his defence lawyer and asked for a two-to-three week remand on the file.

“You’ve been in custody, Mr. Cole, it looks like for a long time on this matter,” Krenz said. “You’re not rushing at all.”

“I’m facing fairly serious charges. That’s why I’m not rushing into anything,” Cole responded.

Related: Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Related: Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

However, Krenz said she was unable to deal with the matter due to a no-contact order the crown prosecutor sought to renew, and moved Cole’s file to Provincial Court to appear before a judge shortly thereafter Thursday morning.

Crown’s no-contact order for Cole was granted renewal. Cole will appear next in front of a Justice of the Peace Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. via video for his ninth judicial interim release hearing.

Cole first appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a judicial interim release hearing July 27. He was arrested in Vernon on July 26 by RCMP for attempted murder.

Police located Cole, who was wanted for attempted murder and multiple other firearm-related offences dating back to May 2018, at Kin Beach and transported him back to the Vernon RCMP detachment.

“After a short foot pursuit with the male, the officers were able to safely take Cole into custody,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “At the time of the arrest, the beach was sparse of people and the responding officers did a great job at apprehending the male without further incident.”

Cole remains remanded in custody. None of the charges against him has been proven in court.

