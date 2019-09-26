Vernon author releases new book of poetry

Reading to take place tonight at local library

Vernon local John Lent has released a new book of poems across Canada.

A Matins Flywheel, set in Vernon, is Lent’s 11th book and tonight, Sept. 26, he, and fellow Vernon author Kerry Gilbert, will perform a reading at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon.

Both Lent and Gilbert, author of Little Red, are a part of an energetic and explosive community of Okanagan writers.

“In some way,” he said. “The Okanagan Valley has one of the most vibrant and exciting professional writers’ communities in the country.”

“Kerry Gilbert is one of those dazzling young writers and it will be so much fun toread with her.”

Lent said his own book comes from a place of longtime coming.

“I wanted to write a series of meditations or investigations on the texture of day-to-day life and I wanted them to carry a solid weight of consideration that could be played by a pianist as whimsical and spacious as Bill Evans or a bass player as subtle as Charlie Haden,” Lent said.

A Matins Flywheel also tackles issues with aging and dealing with health problems experienced first-hand and through partnerships.

Lent will tour his new book of poems through a series of readings with stops in Kelowna, Nelson, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The former Okanagan College literature professor lives in Vernon with his wife Jude Clarke, a visual artist.

The event kicks off at Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m and is free to attend.

READ MORE: Stolen huskey mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

READ MORE: North Okanagan First Nation premiéres 6 new local films

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Just Posted

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

Two homes were involved, one has been snuffed, the other is still burning

Water flowing for Vernon’s Mission Hill area

A water main break had homes in Mission Hill temporarily without water

North Okanagan First Nation premiéres 6 new local films

Montreal-based Wapikoni came to Splatsin for September to share filmmaking knowledge and equipment

RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

B.C. growers show off their freaks of nature

Nothing is perfect - and that includes what you eat. Oddly shaped… Continue reading

Peachland to hold Trail Awareness Day

Hikers to explore choice of four trails on Oct. 13

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Most Read