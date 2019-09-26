Vernon author releases new book of poetry

Reading to take place tonight at local library

Vernon local John Lent has released a new book of poems across Canada.

A Matins Flywheel, set in Vernon, is Lent’s 11th book and tonight, Sept. 26, he, and fellow Vernon author Kerry Gilbert, will perform a reading at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon.

Both Lent and Gilbert, author of Little Red, are a part of an energetic and explosive community of Okanagan writers.

“In some way,” he said. “The Okanagan Valley has one of the most vibrant and exciting professional writers’ communities in the country.”

“Kerry Gilbert is one of those dazzling young writers and it will be so much fun toread with her.”

Lent said his own book comes from a place of longtime coming.

“I wanted to write a series of meditations or investigations on the texture of day-to-day life and I wanted them to carry a solid weight of consideration that could be played by a pianist as whimsical and spacious as Bill Evans or a bass player as subtle as Charlie Haden,” Lent said.

A Matins Flywheel also tackles issues with aging and dealing with health problems experienced first-hand and through partnerships.

Lent will tour his new book of poems through a series of readings with stops in Kelowna, Nelson, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The former Okanagan College literature professor lives in Vernon with his wife Jude Clarke, a visual artist.

The event kicks off at Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m and is free to attend.

