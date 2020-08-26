Luke Alder, 22, was on his way to work at the Gentlemen’s Shop on 31st Avenue the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, when he was involved in a fatal motorcycle collision outside the courthouse. (Facebook)

Vernon barber killed in motorcycle crash remembered fondly

22-year-old Luke Alder is remembered by friends, family and colleagues as hard-working and lovable

A 22-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash in Vernon Wednesday, Aug. 19, is remembered by friends and family as a hard-working and lovable person.

Luke Alder, born Jan. 14, 1998, was on his way to work at the Gentlemen’s Shop & Shave Parlour on 31st Avenue Wednesday morning when he was involved in a crash outside the courthouse.

“We lost a brother,” the statement from the barber shop said. “We are at a loss for words as our hearts are empty.”

“Our love and wishes goes out to Luke’s family,” the post shared on the company’s Instagram Aug. 26 reads. “As much as we are destroyed, we can only imagine what his family is going through.”

It is with heavy hearts that we write this message. On Wednesday, August 19th we lost a brother. Luke Alder was on his way to work when he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. We are at a loss for words as our hearts are empty. Our love and wishes goes out to Luke’s family. As much as we are destroyed we can only imagine what his family is going through. Luke was the hardest working person we knew. He would do anything for his friends and his clients. He lived and exuded what it meant to be a barber and a friend. From his days at school, to his time spent with the Street Thug Barbers helping those in need to his years at the Gentlemens Shop constantly growing every day. He truly put his heart and soul into everything he did. If you’ve ever got your haircut from Luke or had the chance to spend time with him then you will know. We miss you more than words can ever say. It’s not the same walking into the shop without seeing you there. You will forever be in our hearts and a part of the Gentlemens Shop family. We raise a glass and we pour our souls out and say here’s to you Luke! We love you! R.I.P.

“He lived and exuded what it meant to be a barber and a friend,” his colleagues wrote. “From his days at school, to his time spent with the Street Thug Barbers helping those in need to his years at the Gentlemen’s Shop constantly growing every day.”

Alder’s family remembers him as someone who “worked hard for the things he wanted,” his obituary published Aug. 19 reads. And he played harder.

“Luke was an amazing person who always brought his own special kind of energy wherever he went,” it reads. “Whether you knew him for five minutes or five years, he was there to talk, listen or simply be there.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the incident at the intersection of 27th Street and 30th Avenue involved a pickup truck. The truck was making a left-hand turn and the westbound motorcycle entered the intersection striking the passenger side of the truck.

Police said several bystanders stopped to help the motorcyclist and the driver of the truck remained on scene and was cooperative with officers.

A memorial for Alder will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, by invitation only.

READ MORE: Obituary: Luke Alder

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies in Vernon collision

