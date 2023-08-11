Vernon Baseball pitches in storage funds

Donation of $10,000 to be used for storage building as part of city’s Lakeview Park revitalization

City of Vernon representatives Gary Lefebvre (from left) and Jason Blood receive $10,000 from Vernon Baseball Association’s Michael Sanfilippo and Carl Vardon. The money will be used for a baseball storage building as part of the city’s Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project. (Contributed)

The City of Vernon and Vernon Baseball Association (VBA) have hit a home run when it comes to storage.

Work continues on the Lakeview (Park) Wading Pool Revitalization Project with a portion of the project including a storage room to be used by the Vernon Baseball Association (VBA) to store equipment used for the operation and maintenance of the baseball fields in Lakeview Park.

City staff provided members of the VBA with a site tour of the space and received a donation from the association in the amount of $10,000 to assist with the cost of a roll-up door to allow for better access to the equipment.

“With immense gratitude, we extend our sincere appreciation to the City of Vernon for involving us in the Lakeview Park project,” said Michael Sanfilippo, Vernon Baseball Association president. “This facility stands not just as bricks and mortar, but as a symbol of our collective dedication to growing youth athletics.

“Beyond merely housing equipment, this represents a space where the city and our organization have worked together to nurture growth, hone skills, and enrich the lives of our players and families. It embodies spirit of teamwork and perseverance, mirroring the principles we look to instill in our young athletes.”

VBA hosted the B.C. 11U AAA Tier 2 championships on the August long weekend at Lakeview Park, with both baseball diamonds in use for the 10 teams competing (including the host Vernon Canadians).

Lakeview Park has long been a pillar of the Vernon Baseball community, having showcased provincial championships for the 11U Division for two of the last six years.

The Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project is intended to increase accessibility for users and make the space more inviting and sustainable for future use by community members.

Construction of the mechanical, washroom and storage building is expected to be substantially completed by the end of August.

“The City of Vernon looks for opportunities to facilitate the enhancement of community organizations that provide recreation opportunities to area residents,” said Jason Blood, director of recreation services. “This was identified as a priority in the 2018 Recreation Master Plan. It’s through partnerships like this one with the VBA that we hope to increase the amount and quality of recreation opportunities available in our community.”

