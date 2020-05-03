Vernon-based company’s spirit continues

Vernon-based Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has donated more than e0,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to medical workers and facilities in the Oanagan and Kamloops regions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Vernon-based Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery sent more of its home-brewed hand sanitizer east.

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops received 2,000 bottles of the Okanagan Spirits sanitizer on Friday, May 1.

The RIH Foundation will give the sanitizer to every hospital employees, community health workers, private practice doctors and associated health professionals throughout the greater Kamloops region, including Barrier, Monte Creek and Logan Lake.

Okanagan Spirits, which has locations in Vernon and Kelowna, has donated almost 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to health-care and support workers throughout the Okanagan Valley and in Kamloops.

READ MORE: Okanagan Spirits donates 20K hand sanitizer bottles, more on the way



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus