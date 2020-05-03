Vernon-based company’s spirit continues

Vernon-based Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery sent more of its home-brewed hand sanitizer east.
Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops received 2,000 bottles of the Okanagan Spirits sanitizer on Friday, May 1.
The RIH Foundation will give the sanitizer to every hospital employees, community health workers, private practice doctors and associated health professionals throughout the greater Kamloops region, including Barrier, Monte Creek and Logan Lake.
Okanagan Spirits, which has locations in Vernon and Kelowna, has donated almost 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to health-care and support workers throughout the Okanagan Valley and in Kamloops.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
