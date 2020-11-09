Vernon-based society congratulates riding winner

Vernon-Monashee riding winner, NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu, has been congratulated on her upset victory over three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster by the Turning Points Collaborative Society. (Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Turning Points Collaborative Society has sent congratulatory wishes to Vernon-Monashee’s new MLA.

The society has acknowledged NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu’s upset win over three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster, not only for winning the election but “doing so with grace and dignity in the face of hateful, misogynistic, racist attacks.”

“Throughout this election, Mrs. Sandhu boldly demonstrated the type of leadership we will undoubtedly witness from her over the next four-year term,” wrote the society, which states it has developed “incredibly strong relationships with the elected officials of our regions, throughout all levels of government” over the past few years.

The relationships, it said, created new opportunities for the society’s community members experiencing homelessness, living with mental health and/or substance use disorders.

The society is looking forward to working with Sandhu.

“Our goal at Turning Points is to create a safer, healthier, more inclusive community for everyone, and we have been able to work towards that goal thanks to strong partnerships with various levels of government,” said Turning Points Collaborative Society executive director Randene Wejr.

“We are confident that given the opportunity, we will be able to develop a strong relationship with Mrs. Sandhu and work with her towards our common goals.”

The society thanked Foster for his dozen years of service and appreciated the work he did in the riding.

