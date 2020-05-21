Vernon BMX reopens track amid COVID-19

‘Keep your distance, play safe and have fun,’ president says

The Vernon BMX Track is once again open to riders, although there are no plans on sanctioned events.

On Wednesday, May 20, Vernon BMX president Shylo Orchard announced the reopening of the 47 Avenue track in a video on YouTube.

“We’ve been crossing our fingers and crossing our fingers,” she said. “Not doing any high fives, just crossing our fingers and we’re finally open.”

In a social media post, the organization said a few extra days were required as the track was in need of some TLC.

“Keep your distance, play safe and have fun,” Orchard said.

For more information, visit vernonbmx.com or the Facebook page.

