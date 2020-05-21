Vernon BMX has reopened its track on 47 Avenue Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Contributed)

Vernon BMX reopens track amid COVID-19

‘Keep your distance, play safe and have fun,’ president says

The Vernon BMX Track is once again open to riders, although there are no plans on sanctioned events.

On Wednesday, May 20, Vernon BMX president Shylo Orchard announced the reopening of the 47 Avenue track in a video on YouTube.

“We’ve been crossing our fingers and crossing our fingers,” she said. “Not doing any high fives, just crossing our fingers and we’re finally open.”

In a social media post, the organization said a few extra days were required as the track was in need of some TLC.

“Keep your distance, play safe and have fun,” Orchard said.

For more information, visit vernonbmx.com or the Facebook page.

READ MORE: 100 Men Give a Damn about Vernon BMX

READ MORE: COVID-19: Reopened Armstrong parks ‘used responsibly’ over long weekend

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope
Next story
Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Just Posted

Vernon distillery re-purposes local brewery’s leftovers for COVID-19 sanitizer

Okanagan Spirits and Springs team up to transform beer into ‘much needed’ hand sanitizer

Vernon BMX reopens track amid COVID-19

‘Keep your distance, play safe and have fun,’ president says

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

COVID-19: Reopened Armstrong parks ‘used responsibly’ over long weekend

Memorial Park is open once again, but no word yet on pool, facilities

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Further details about Kelowna’s patio expansion proposal revealed

Kelowna mayor announced the proposed closure of Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only access on Thursday

Okanagan cleaning company keeping businesses safe amid pandemic

Vitatek Solutions uses safe, hospital-grade disinfectants to help fight COVID-19

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Most Read