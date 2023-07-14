The City of Vernon has replaced a boat launch on Tronson Road on Okanagan Lake, and it’s now ready for use. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon has replaced a boat launch on Tronson Road on Okanagan Lake, and it’s now ready for use. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon boat launch open again

Launch in Okanagan Landing at 8130 Tronson Road has been replaced; new launch open for use

Good news for boaters in Greater Vernon.

The boat launch at 8130 Tronson Rd., on Okanagan Lake has been replaced and is ready for use.

The City of Vernon said the previous boat launch was in disrepair and required replacement.

The new boat launch includes heavier concrete slabs and erosion protection to help ensure the slabs remain in place.

The project also includes new directional signage and an updated parking layout.

READ MORE: Naked woman assaults Kamloops Mountie

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingOutdoors and RecreationVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bus stolen from Lower Mainland transit centre, man arrested
Next story
Wildfire smoke affecting Okanagan air quality

Just Posted

About 500 BMX riders competed in the Rattler Nationals event at the Vernon BMX Club Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon BMX Club hosts massive national race

Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys hold the Bostock Trophy after winning the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at Morningstar Golf Club in Parksville Friday, July 14, 2023. (BC Golf/Twitter)
Vernon golfer crowned B.C. men’s amateur golf champion

Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)
Sticky road resurfacing coming to south Vernon neighbourhoods

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic, a lookalike for James Bond actor Daniel Craig, will be in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 23, attending the Bond-themed From Hospice With Lova gala, hosted by the North Oknaagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
James Bond lookalike to appear at Vernon gala