Vernon boat launch open again

Launch in Okanagan Landing at 8130 Tronson Road has been replaced; new launch open for use

The City of Vernon has replaced a boat launch on Tronson Road on Okanagan Lake, and it’s now ready for use. (City of Vernon photo)

Good news for boaters in Greater Vernon.

The boat launch at 8130 Tronson Rd., on Okanagan Lake has been replaced and is ready for use.

The City of Vernon said the previous boat launch was in disrepair and required replacement.

The new boat launch includes heavier concrete slabs and erosion protection to help ensure the slabs remain in place.

The project also includes new directional signage and an updated parking layout.

READ MORE: Naked woman assaults Kamloops Mountie

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingOutdoors and RecreationVernon