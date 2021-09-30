The boat launch on Okanagan Lake at 8130 Tronson Road will be temporarily closed from Oct. 4 to Nov. 17 to facilitate a neighbouring City of Vernon project. (City of Vernon photo)

The boat launch on Okanagan Lake at 8130 Tronson Road will be temporarily closed from Oct. 4 to Nov. 17 to facilitate a neighbouring City of Vernon project. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon boat launch to temporarily close

City closing Tronson Road launch on Okanagan Lake for more than a month to facilitate neighbouring project

Boaters hoping to take a late-season spin on Okanagan Lake will have one less facility to launch from.

The boat launch at 8130 Tronson Rd. will be closed temporarily from Oct. 4 to Nov. 17 to facilitate the construction of an adjacent project.

Those looking to access Okanagan Lake will still be able to use the boat launch at Paddlewheel Park (7815 Okanagan Landing Rd).

The construction project involves shoreline restoration measures to protect Tronson Road from erosion. This includes rip-rap, gabion baskets, native plantings, and a seating area with benches, fencing, bike racks and a garbage receptacle.

The city appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this project is completed.

For more information on this and other capital projects in Vernon, visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.

