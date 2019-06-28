Vernon boil water notice rescinded

The necessary construction enabling GVW to rescind this notice has been completed

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health, wants to advise customers that the boil water notice is rescinded for:

    • Commonage Place
    • 1208 Mission Road
    • 1316 Mission Road
    • 1400 Mission Road – Noric House
    • 1424 Mission Road
    • Allan Brooks Nature Centre
    • Areas of the DND grounds including:
    • 1280 Mission Road
    • 1275 Mission Road
    • 700 Hwy 97

The necessary construction enabling GVW to rescind this notice has been completed. GVW advises customers that water samples have shown water quality is at a Good rating.

Road signs will inform customers of this rescind notice, contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or via their website at www.rdno.ca/water.

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

