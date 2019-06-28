Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health, wants to advise customers that the boil water notice is rescinded for:
- Commonage Place
- 1208 Mission Road
- 1316 Mission Road
- 1400 Mission Road – Noric House
- 1424 Mission Road
- Allan Brooks Nature Centre
- Areas of the DND grounds including:
- 1280 Mission Road
- 1275 Mission Road
- 700 Hwy 97
The necessary construction enabling GVW to rescind this notice has been completed. GVW advises customers that water samples have shown water quality is at a Good rating.
Road signs will inform customers of this rescind notice, contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or via their website at www.rdno.ca/water.
