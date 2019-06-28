Vernon boil water notice rescinded

The necessary construction enabling GVW to rescind this notice has been completed

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health, wants to advise customers that the boil water notice is rescinded for:

Commonage Place



1208 Mission Road



1316 Mission Road



1400 Mission Road – Noric House



1424 Mission Road



Allan Brooks Nature Centre



Areas of the DND grounds including:



1280 Mission Road



1275 Mission Road



700 Hwy 97

The necessary construction enabling GVW to rescind this notice has been completed. GVW advises customers that water samples have shown water quality is at a Good rating.

Road signs will inform customers of this rescind notice, contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or via their website at www.rdno.ca/water.

