(File photo)

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Water quality has returned to a Good rating.

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health, has now rescinded its boil water notice for the following locations:

  • Commonage Crescent
  • Commonage Place
  • 1316 Mission Road
  • 1400 Mission Road – NORIC HOUSE
  • 1424 Mission Road
  • Some areas of the DND grounds including:
  • 1280 Mission Road
  • 1275 Mission Road
  • 700 Hwy 97
  • Allan Brooks

Greater Vernon Water also advised customers that consecutive water samples have shown water quality has returned to a Good rating. Staff continue to work closely with IH and ensure customers are notified of any water quality changes.

Road signs will inform customers of this Rescind notice. If you have any questions about the rescinding of this boil water notice, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check our website at www.rdno.ca/water.

Related: North Okanagan neighbours seek renegotiated water supply deal

Related: Silver Star Water Utility advisory rescinded

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman
Next story
2 years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

Just Posted

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

Man wanted for brazen daytime theft at Vernon grocery outlet

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon rink starts Scotties with win

Kim Slattery scores 8-4 win over New West rink in opening draw at B.C. curling finals in Quesnel

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Water quality has returned to a Good rating.

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

Most Read