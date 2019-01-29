Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health, has now rescinded its boil water notice for the following locations:
- Commonage Crescent
- Commonage Place
- 1316 Mission Road
- 1400 Mission Road – NORIC HOUSE
- 1424 Mission Road
- Some areas of the DND grounds including:
- 1280 Mission Road
- 1275 Mission Road
- 700 Hwy 97
- Allan Brooks
Greater Vernon Water also advised customers that consecutive water samples have shown water quality has returned to a Good rating. Staff continue to work closely with IH and ensure customers are notified of any water quality changes.
Road signs will inform customers of this Rescind notice. If you have any questions about the rescinding of this boil water notice, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check our website at www.rdno.ca/water.
