Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health, has now rescinded its boil water notice for the following locations:

Commonage Crescent

Commonage Place

1316 Mission Road

1400 Mission Road – NORIC HOUSE

1424 Mission Road

Some areas of the DND grounds including:

1280 Mission Road

1275 Mission Road

700 Hwy 97

Allan Brooks

Greater Vernon Water also advised customers that consecutive water samples have shown water quality has returned to a Good rating. Staff continue to work closely with IH and ensure customers are notified of any water quality changes.

Road signs will inform customers of this Rescind notice. If you have any questions about the rescinding of this boil water notice, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check our website at www.rdno.ca/water.

Related: North Okanagan neighbours seek renegotiated water supply deal

Related: Silver Star Water Utility advisory rescinded

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.