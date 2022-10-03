Vernon breaks 100-plus year temperature mark

Reaching high of 25.3 degrees Sunday eclipsed old mark of 24.4 set in 1904

It was so hot on Sunday in the Vernon area that you could enjoy sitting on the shore of Okanagan Lake, soaking up the rays. Vernon established a new maximum high record of 25.3 degrees Sunday, Oct. 2, breaking the old mark of 24.4 established in 1904. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

More than a century ago, a Sunday in Vernon was hot.

It was hotter this time around.

Vernon set a new temperature record Sunday, Oct. 2, reaching a maximum high of 25.3 degrees, breaking the old mark of 24.4 degrees establishing on Oct. 2, 1904 – which was also a Sunday.

“It’s definitely warmer than the average of what we’re used to seeing,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Derek Lee Monday, Oct. 3, confirming the new record.

The beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures are thanks to a ridge of high pressure hovering over the B.C. Interior and that’s not going to change this week.

“The ridge of high pressure is still around and the temperatures will continue to be above average,” said Lee.

