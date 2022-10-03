Vernon breaks 100-plus year temperature mark

More than a century ago, a Sunday in Vernon was hot.
It was hotter this time around.
Vernon set a new temperature record Sunday, Oct. 2, reaching a maximum high of 25.3 degrees, breaking the old mark of 24.4 degrees establishing on Oct. 2, 1904 – which was also a Sunday.
“It’s definitely warmer than the average of what we’re used to seeing,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Derek Lee Monday, Oct. 3, confirming the new record.
The beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures are thanks to a ridge of high pressure hovering over the B.C. Interior and that’s not going to change this week.
“The ridge of high pressure is still around and the temperatures will continue to be above average,” said Lee.
