Vernon breaks more than 100-year-old daily heat record

For the second time last week, a new daily heat record was set in Vernon.
Environment Canada says the city experienced temperatures of up to 38.1 C on Aug. 17, breaking its old record of 37.8 C set in 1919 on the same day.
The North Okanagan city is one of four communities in B.C. Wednesday to experience record-breaking heat, with Pemberton, Lillooet and Cache Creek also listed by the federal forecaster.
Widespread smoke hit the city following the heat wave, amid the slew of nearby wildfires.
