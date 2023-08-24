Vernon breaks more than 100-year-old daily heat record

Temperatures in the city peaked at 38.1 C on Aug. 17

For the second time last week, a new daily heat record was set in Vernon.

Environment Canada says the city experienced temperatures of up to 38.1 C on Aug. 17, breaking its old record of 37.8 C set in 1919 on the same day.

The North Okanagan city is one of four communities in B.C. Wednesday to experience record-breaking heat, with Pemberton, Lillooet and Cache Creek also listed by the federal forecaster.

Widespread smoke hit the city following the heat wave, amid the slew of nearby wildfires.

