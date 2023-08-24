Vernon set a new heat record on Aug. 17, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon breaks more than 100-year-old daily heat record

Temperatures in the city peaked at 38.1 C on Aug. 17

For the second time last week, a new daily heat record was set in Vernon.

Environment Canada says the city experienced temperatures of up to 38.1 C on Aug. 17, breaking its old record of 37.8 C set in 1919 on the same day.

The North Okanagan city is one of four communities in B.C. Wednesday to experience record-breaking heat, with Pemberton, Lillooet and Cache Creek also listed by the federal forecaster.

Widespread smoke hit the city following the heat wave, amid the slew of nearby wildfires.

READ MORE: 8 Okanagan cities experience temperature records as heat wave soars across B.C.

