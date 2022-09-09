Vernon business leader running for city council

Brian Guy has thrown his hat into the ring for Vernon city council.
He said he wants to use his experience in the business and non-profit sectors to make Vernon even better.
Guy has been in the community for nearly three decades.
Guy founded and led a successful business in downtown Vernon, Summit Environmental Consultants, bringing more than 35 young professionals and their families to the community.
Guy is a professional geoscientist who worked for many years as a hydrologist, overseeing water management.
After merging his business with Associated Engineering in 2010, Guy grew the company’s environmental consulting business in cities throughout western and northern Canada before retiring in 2017. Environmental issues are Guy’s strong suit.
He chaired the board of the Okanagan Science Centre and was the director of the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club. He spent 16 years volunteering with the Okanagan Water Stewardship Council and was also a director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
Since 2018 Guy has co-chaired the City of Vernon Climate Action Advisory Committee, which developed the city’s climate action plan.
There are several challenging local issues on Guy’s radar, including housing, climate action, the need to strengthen the city’s relationship with the Okanagan Indian Band, the renewal of the Official Community Plan, a new proposed active living centre, redevelopment of the Kin Race Track, a new cultural centre and upgrades to Polson Park.