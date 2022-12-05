A Vernon business is tired of crime in town following the latest break-in Dec. 5, 2022. (Helmut's Sausage Kitchen photo)

Vernon business loses count after latest break-in

Front window smashed at Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen, yet again

New month, “same old story,” for a local business tired of falling victim to crime.

Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen reported another break-in to the 48th Avenue store around 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The front window of the building was smashed in order to gain access inside.

“I guess it’s come to installing bars in windows,” the Vernon store said in a Facebook post. “Not the town we grew up in anymore now is it. B&E #?? I’ve lost count.”

The store has asked anyone with information to email vernonsausage@telus.net

