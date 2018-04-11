Sierra Harris, founder of Birch Hill Studio and recipient of RCC’s 2018 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award. (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Vernon business wins national honour

Birch Hill Studios named Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year by national group

A Vernon business has won a national award.

Retail Council of Canada (RCC) has selected Birch Hill Studio as the winner of the Excellence in Retailing Awards (ERA) 2018 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year.

RCC’s Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding contributions of a local independent retailer. The recipient has distinguished itself as a visionary and innovator that has become as an integral part of the community it serves.

Birch Hill Studio, is a family-run lifestyle boutique and gift shop, founded by Sierra Harris. It offers a curated collection of brands from leading Canadian designers as well as their own brand, Haus Of Birch.

“Birch Hill Studio is a remarkable retailer not only because they’ve become one of downtown Vernon’s leading businesses, but because they have achieved this by finding fresh ways to support local artists and designers while staying committed to selling solely Canadian products,” said Diane J. Brisebois, president and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada.

“Birch Hill Studio also offers a unique customer experience that extends beyond its store; their playful posts and growing community on social media are also an indication of that unique customer experience.”

Birch Hill Studio joins a group of passionate merchants from across Canada who have received the Excellence in Retailing Awards Independent Retailer of the Year Award, including Diamond Gallery, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, Reckless Bike Stores, Amos Pewter, That Pro Look, Cuckoo’s Nest and Korry’s Clothiers for Gentlemen.

As a lifestyle boutique and gift shop, Birch Hill Studio proudly supports solely Canadian artisans, makers and designers.

In 2015, Harris established Birch Hill Studio after her family (husband Gerran, daughter Stella) moved to Vernon from Terrace. Inspired by Harris’ love of unique gift-giving and local markets, Birch Hill Studio houses some of Canada’s leading designers and makers.

In 2016, Sierra designed and launched her own clothing line for men, women and children. www.birchhillstudio.com.

The Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented to Birch Hill Studio at Retail Council of Canada’s Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 29 in Toronto.


