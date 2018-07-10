Vernon businesses applaud safety recommendations

Vernon’s downtown community is hopeful that positive changes are en route following recommendations made by the Activate Safety Task Force (ASTF).

The Downtown Vernon Association was pleased to advocate, at the Task Force meetings, for the DVA’s nearly 590 members within the Vernon Business Improvement Areas (BIA). The ASTF provided the resulting recommendations to Vernon City Council Monday and the DVA supports the recommendations made therein.

“The DVA board of directors and staff are firmly aware of concerns voiced by some of our businesses, property owners, service providers and residents within the BIA for some months now and understands and appreciates the pressures the current downtown social climate puts on our members,” said Susan Lehman, DVA executive director.

While the Activate Safety Task Force report will be sent to city administration for review and implementation, the DVA will continue to work proactively with partners in bylaw, community safety, and the RCMP to report and identify areas of concern. The DVA executive will also continue to meet regularly with various stakeholder groups such as Partners in Action and the Harm Reduction Action Team to communicate areas of pressure that are occurring in the Business Improvement Areas and work together to find solutions that are of the benefit to the entire community.

“The DVA board is proud of the determined growth, innovative spirit, civic pride and diversity that Vernon’s downtown offers, and the board and staff remain committed to working diligently with empathy and understanding for all to improve the conditions for doing business and living in our beautiful city centre,” said Lehman.

