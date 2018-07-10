Vernon businesses applaud safety recommendations

Vernon business community eager for downtown safety improvements

Vernon’s downtown community is hopeful that positive changes are en route following recommendations made by the Activate Safety Task Force (ASTF).

The Downtown Vernon Association was pleased to advocate, at the Task Force meetings, for the DVA’s nearly 590 members within the Vernon Business Improvement Areas (BIA). The ASTF provided the resulting recommendations to Vernon City Council Monday and the DVA supports the recommendations made therein.

See: Force puts Vernon to task to tackle safety

“The DVA board of directors and staff are firmly aware of concerns voiced by some of our businesses, property owners, service providers and residents within the BIA for some months now and understands and appreciates the pressures the current downtown social climate puts on our members,” said Susan Lehman, DVA executive director.

While the Activate Safety Task Force report will be sent to city administration for review and implementation, the DVA will continue to work proactively with partners in bylaw, community safety, and the RCMP to report and identify areas of concern. The DVA executive will also continue to meet regularly with various stakeholder groups such as Partners in Action and the Harm Reduction Action Team to communicate areas of pressure that are occurring in the Business Improvement Areas and work together to find solutions that are of the benefit to the entire community.

“The DVA board is proud of the determined growth, innovative spirit, civic pride and diversity that Vernon’s downtown offers, and the board and staff remain committed to working diligently with empathy and understanding for all to improve the conditions for doing business and living in our beautiful city centre,” said Lehman.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Susan Lehman

Melanie Prince

Previous story
Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail
Next story
UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship bound for B.C.

Just Posted

Vernon businesses applaud safety recommendations

Vernon business community eager for downtown safety improvements

Force puts Vernon to task to tackle safety

Activate Safety Task Force makes recommendations to council

Missing ring reunited with couple vacationing in the Okanagan

Calgary couple lost a wedding ring on a South Okanagan beach

Vernon’s Hurlburt Park to reopen for summer

Park open July 12 until construction resumes in September

Silence observes loss of Vernon councillor

First meeting since Bob Spiers’ death pays tribute

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

IPE Parade deadline approaching

The parade is set for Sept. 1 and entry forms are accepted until mid-August.

Former David’s Tea CEO joins True Leaf as director

Sylvain Toutant to help guide the company’s growth as a leading plant-forward wellness brand.

Kelowna jazz trio Mountain Sound launches EP, gig in Vernon

Mountain Sound will perform at Record City July 13

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship bound for B.C.

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of Juan de Fuca strait

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

Merritt woman missing since June

Kamloops RCMP are asking for your assistance locating Michelle Howse.

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Most Read