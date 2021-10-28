Vernon businessman declares council candidacy

Kevin Demers of Hemp and Wellness becomes seventh person seeking vacant seat for Dec. 4 byelection

Vernon businessman Kevin Demers, owner of Hemp and Wellness, is the latest candidate seeking the vacant seat on Vernon council in a Dec. 4 byelection. (Contributed)

A vote for Kevin Demers is a vote for renewed perspective and a brighter future for all Vernonites says the latest candidate to put their name forward for the City of Vernon councillor byelection.

Demers is a former oil field consultant from Alberta. He and his family moved to Vernon in 2015 to open Hemp and Wellness, which he says quickly became a popular place for citizens to obtain herbal remedies.

“I’m no stranger to hard work building two businesses from the ground up in the last six years,” said Demers. “I know I’ll make a great city council member. I will focus efforts to positively impact Vernon’s growth with initiatives to develop our downtown core.”

Demers wants to bring Vernon’s downtown core into the 21st century, having business and commerce in tune with affordable high-rise living. He vows to work to pass budgets that improve infrastructure, existing facilities and attract new business to the city.

He will work with council, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and city bylaws to reopen local businesses and restaurants to their total capacity.

“We will do this while keeping a clean environment in mind, continuing to grow the community while allowing families to stay together building forward into the early century and our new way of living,” said Demers.

He is the seventh person to put their name forward, vying for the seat vacated by the passing of Coun. Dalvir Nahal in September.

Others on the ballot include Teresa Durning, Flora Evans, Arthur Gourley, Stephanie Hendy, Jamie Morrow and Erik Olesen.

The closing date for nominations is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Campaigning begins Nov. 6 and the Vernonites will cast their ballots Saturday, Dec. 4.

