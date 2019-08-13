Vernon businessman seeks help in identifying truck in hit in run

Two businesses were struck by a pickup truck Sunday afternoon

A Vernon business owner is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a white pickup truck after it crashed into the storefront on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Facebook)

One Vernon business owner is asking the public to help identify the driver of a white pickup truck that drove into the building on Sunday afternoon and then drove away.

In a Facebook post, Dan Anderson said a white truck lost control around 1:08 p.m., as it rounded a corner and smashed into the building and the neighbouring business located on 33 Street and 34 Avenue.

The entire event was caught on surveillance cameras.

“As you can see, he proceeded to back up and carry on his way,” he wrote in the post.

He said the truck appears to be a 2002-06 GMC half ton extended cab and it’s showing a little bit of rust.

In only 22 hours, his post was shared over 130 times.

He urges any member of the public with any information to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

